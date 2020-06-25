Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish presidential vote puts government's reforms on the line

Poles will now have the option of voting by postal ballot in Sunday's hastily rescheduled election to avoid having to visit polling stations. With the COVID-19 death toll in Poland much lower than in most of western Europe - around 1,400 people have died, in a population of 38 million - the campaign has focused largely on PiS's socially conservative agenda, including its opposition to gay rights.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:30 IST
Polish presidential vote puts government's reforms on the line
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Poles vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election critical to the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government's hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms the European Union says undermine democracy. The vote had been due to take place on May 10 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Poles will now have the option of voting by postal ballot in Sunday's hastily rescheduled election to avoid having to visit polling stations.

With the COVID-19 death toll in Poland much lower than in most of western Europe - around 1,400 people have died, in a population of 38 million - the campaign has focused largely on PiS's socially conservative agenda, including its opposition to gay rights. PiS has painted its candidate, the incumbent Andrzej Duda, 48, as a guardian of the party's generous welfare programmes and its traditional family values, which it says are under attack from the liberal West.

"As long as I live, I promise to defend our family, our Polish family model. I will not allow any experiments to take place here, particularly those involving children," Duda told supporters in his conservative heartland in southern Poland. PiS opposes allowing gay couples to adopt children or to marry.

Opinion polls put President Duda on around 40% and his nearest rival, Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, 48, on just under 30%. But Duda's lead has been narrowing and he needs to win more than 50% to avoid a second round on July 12. Some polls show Trzaskowski, candidate of the centrist Civic Platform (PO), winning the runoff.

A victory for Trzaskowski would put Poland on a path towards repairing its tense relations with the EU, which has launched unprecedented rule of law proceedings against the country. It would also raise questions over the nationalists' fragile parliamentary coalition.

Under Polish law, the president can veto legislation and PiS does not have enough seats in the legislature to overturn it. MISSING BALLOTS

In Poland's first election allowing postal votes on a large scale, some Poles abroad said they were having trouble registering or had not received ballot papers in the post. Iwona Bereza, 46, who has lived in Britain for eight years at the same address, said the new system rejected her postal ballot application, citing problems with her residence. The foreign ministry said it was working on fixing glitches.

Trzaskowski has galvanised many centrist voters with a promise to thwart PiS's ambitions which he says erode democracy. However, he has been careful to reassure voters he supports the generous social spending policies many say allowed PiS last year to win a second four-year parliamentary term.

"Some in our society had the impression they had been left on the sidelines... Our political opponents made a good diagnosis, that nobody should be left behind," Trzaskowski told supporters in May. Duda is keen to contrast the rising wages Poland has seen during his tenure with what he says were tougher times under the previous pro-business PO government.

"For the Polish economy they were worse than coronavirus," he told supporters on Sunday. Eleven candidates in total are running for president.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue

Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro 10 billion government bailout, securing the future of Germanys flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, backed by 98 of the...

Pakistan PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not a...

Move on 'Fair & Lovely', HUL seeks 'Glow & Lovely' trademark registration

Glow Lovely might soon greet you from the shelves with Hindustan Unilever seeking trademark registration for the new name as the FMCG major has decided to drop the word Fair from its popular fairness cream Fair Lovely. While, HUL, a subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020