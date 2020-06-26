Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of 83 people in Bihar due to lightning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in Bihar. At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in the state in the last 24 hours, according to Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

"I am in a state of shock after receiving the news of the death of 83 people due to lightning in Bihar. May God give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear this loss. I appeal to Congress workers to assist the affected the families in every possible way," Gandhi tweeted. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

