Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA govt to last 5 yrs, allies united in COVID-19 fight: Pawar

In an interview to a TV channel, Pawar said that the government formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - in November last year - will absolutely complete its five-year run. He exuded confidence that a similar political situation will prevail in the state if the three parties contest the next Assembly election together.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:25 IST
MVA govt to last 5 yrs, allies united in COVID-19 fight: Pawar

The ruling MVA constituents are working together in the battle against COVID-19 in Maharashtra and the Congress and NCP are fully supportive of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays leadership, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar has said. In an interview to a TV channel, Pawar said that the government formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - in November last year - will absolutely complete its five-year run.

He exuded confidence that a similar political situation will prevail in the state if the three parties contest the next Assembly election together. The veteran leader rejected suggestions that he is remote-controlling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which his party is the second largest constituent.

The former Union minister also said that the COVID-19 situation in parts of the state, including Mumbai, was difficult earlier, but has now substantially improved. Firstly, about this coronavirus situation, this government of three political parties is working together.

There is not an iota of difference (among them). All these parties are working under the leadership of Mr Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar told the channel. The Congress and NCP are fully supporting Mr Uddhav Thackerays leadership and whatever the actions he has taken, there is a perfect understanding, he added.

Dismissing claims that he is remote-controlling the MVA regime, Pawar said it is fully controlled by Thackeray and the latter's team. The NCP chief said the three parties are working together as one unit and added he was not part of the decision-making process.

But I do handle other activities, when suppose there is a crisis, there is a cyclone. I like to visit and give confidence to the people, he added. Pawar dismissed the opposition BJPs claims that the MVA government will not complete its five-year run.

Absolutely this government will last for five years. If they (the three parties) contest the (next Assembly) election jointly, a similar (political) situation will prevail after five years too, he added.

On the COVID-19 situation in the state, Pawar said the situation is definitely improving day by day. He said the situation was difficult in some parts of Mumbai like Dharavi and other slums earlier, but things have improved substantially in the financial capital, too.

(In) all these slums, where we have reduced the number of patients, I think the picture has definitely changed. "It has improved in Bombay (Mumbai)...day by day, the situation in the entire state is definitely improving, he added.

Asked whether there were any differences of opinion between him and Thackeray on easing lockdown with him wanting the unlocking to happen faster, while the chief minister was being more cautious, Pawar said, Yeah, it is partly true, but not fully correct." I was also not supporting the idea to open up the entire Mumbai, Pune and Thane belt (which accounts for most of COVID-19 cases) immediately. "But I was definitely suggesting to reopen slowly the rest of the state and chief minister Mr Thackeray and his team have taken a similar road, the veteran politician added.

Pawar said many districts other than Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Solapur are opening up, communication has been re- established there, transportation is improving, shops have opened, trade has resumed and agricultural activities are going on in full swing. The situation is changing very fast, he added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US Cybercom virtual war game girds against increased threats

Foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure, a top U.S. military cyber official said Thursday. The comments from Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger of U.S. C...

INS Jalashwa embarks 687 Indian citizens at Bandar Abbas in Iran

INS Jalashwa arrived off Bandar Abbas, Iran on the evening of 24 Jun 20 and entered the harbour on 25 Jun 20 for another mission under the Indian Navys Op Samudra Setu. The ship embarked 687 Indian citizens after the mandatory medical and b...

'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series in works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an anime series based on the much-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077. The streamer has partnered with anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, for the project.Titled Cyberpunk...

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020