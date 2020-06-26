Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration asks top Court to axe Obamacare amid pandemic

Trump is seeking re-election in November against Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, who has vowed to protect health insurance coverage for Americans under the law. The Trump administration's filing came the same day the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in cases of the fatal and highly contagious coronavirus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:41 IST
Trump administration asks top Court to axe Obamacare amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit : Pixabay

President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking to scrap coverage during the novel coronavirus crisis. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, in a filing late on Thursday, argued for the administration that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) - one of former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature achievements - became invalid after the previous, Republican-led Congress axed parts of it.

"No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," Francisco wrote, adding that lawmakers in 2017 did not show that they intended for the ACA to continue "in the absence of these three integral provisions." The move is sure to ignite further political controversy and elevate healthcare as a major election issue. Trump is seeking re-election in November against Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, who has vowed to protect health insurance coverage for Americans under the law.

The Trump administration's filing came the same day the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in cases of the fatal and highly contagious coronavirus. The disease has killed thousands of Americans and forced millions to lose their jobs, including any employer-based health benefits they may have had. Democrats, who had asked the top court separately to declare that ACA did not violate the U.S. Constitution and have proposed to shore up the law's provisions, blasted the move as cruel and immoral, particularly amid the outbreak.

"President Trump and the Republicans' campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty," Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Biden, in a campaign speech on Thursday, warned that without the law insurers could consider COVID-19 complications a pre-existing condition and refuse to pay for any needed care.

"It's cruel, it's heartless, it's callous," he said. The United States is the nation worst-hit by COVID-19, with more than 124,000 deaths and 2.4 million infections.

Passed in 2010, the ACA helped about 20 million Americans obtain medical insurance either through government programs or through policies from private insurers made available in government-run marketplaces. It also includes some popular provisions such as prohibiting health insurers from denying coverage to Americans with known health conditions. Republicans view the law as excessive government intrusion into the healthcare market.

Trump has criticized its costs and promised a different plan since his 2016 campaign, although he and his fellow Republicans have yet to propose a formal replacement. He has also said he supports protecting those with pre-existing medical conditions even as his administration has moved to invalidate the law. "Obamacare has been an unlawful failure and further illustrates the need to focus on patient care," White House spokesman Judd Deere was quoted as saying by the Washington Post after Thursday's filing, adding that Congress should "work on a bipartisan basis with the president to provide quality, affordable care."

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment early on Friday. Texas and 17 other Republican-led states have joined the Trump administration are seeking to challenge the law.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi forces swoop on Iran-backed militiamen in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces raided a stronghold of a powerful Iran-backed militia in southern Baghdad late on Thursday and detained more than a dozen members of the group, government officials and paramilitary sources said.The raid was the most b...

Kanimozhi writes to NHRC over 'custodial' death of two men in Tuticorin

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written to the National Human Rights Commission NHRC over the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Tuticorin district on June 19. S...

MoD continues dialogue to address employees' concerns over OFB corporatisation

A High-Level Official Committee HLOC of Department of Defence Production DDP, Ministry of Defence MoD has continued dialogue with employees federationsassociations to address their concerns regarding corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Boar...

India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020