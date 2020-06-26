Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland's Fine Gael backs coalition deal, all eyes on Greens

The Fine Gael party of Irish acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners on Friday to ratify a coalition deal, with the votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members still being counted.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:57 IST
Ireland's Fine Gael backs coalition deal, all eyes on Greens
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Fine Gael party of Irish acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners on Friday to ratify a coalition deal, with the votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members still being counted. Lawmakers from Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties agreed to govern together for the first time in a deal that will put the Greens at the centre of policymaking and end a political stalemate triggered by an inconclusive election in February.

The smaller Greens require two-thirds support, a higher bar than the larger parties, which could still scupper the agreement struck between party leaders last week. Fine Gael approved the deal by a margin of 80% to 20%. The results from the other parties are due later on Friday. "Fine Gael enters a third term in government united and strong," Varadkar said on Twitter after the party's lawmakers, councilors, and constituents all backed the agreement.

Three of the Greens' 12 members of parliament did not back the deal, setting up a tight vote. Ten days of debate included leader Eamon Ryan enlisting the help of U.S. actor and activist Mark Ruffalo to convince members to vote 'yes' during an online conference. Fianna Fail's Micheál Martin would become prime minister for the first half of a five-year term and hand back to Varadkar in December 2022 under a novel rotation agreement between the historic rivals, who emerged from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war.

If Martin is voted in as prime minister at a special sitting of parliament on Saturday, Irish politics would be broadly split down left-right lines for the first time, with the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein taking over as the main opposition. Varadkar predicted on Thursday that the agreement would be approved by a larger majority than people expect in all three parties, but has warned that Ireland will be headed for a political crisis if it is rejected.

That could mean a new election that would be complicated by coronavirus restrictions, or attempts to form an alternative coalition or even Varadkar being re-elected for a matter of hours or days to pass important outstanding legislation. Ireland currently cannot pass any new laws until a prime minister is appointed and in turn selects the final members needed to constitute the upper house.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Got 32 applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Sabarmati stations: Railways

Six months after inviting requests for qualification, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd IRSDC said on Friday that it has received 32 successful applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati rai...

India warns China that attempts to alter status quo will have ‘ripples, repercussions'

India on Friday warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed on the border areas but can also have ripples and repercussions in the broader bilateral relati...

Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that...

Six men in hospital after Glasgow incident - police

Six men are being treated in hospital, including a 42-year-old police officer in a critical but stable condition, after an incident in Glasgow that resulted in a man being shot dead by police, Greater Glasgow Police said on Friday.The polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020