Left Menu
Development News Edition

China grabbed 45,000 sq kms of Indian land post-1962 war:Pawar

Pawar's comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression. Pawar also said the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh cannot immediately be labelled as a failure of Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling.

PTI | Satara(Maha) | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:59 IST
China grabbed 45,000 sq kms of Indian land post-1962 war:Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicized and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war. Pawar's comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.

Pawar also said the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh cannot immediately be labeled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling. Speaking to reporters here, the former Union minister said the entire episode is "sensitive" in nature. It was China that played the provocateur in the Galwan Valley, he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with their Chinese counterpart in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15. The former defense minister further said India had been constructing a road in Galwan Valley within its limits meant for communication purposes.

"What happened was they (the Chinese troops) tried to encroach on our road and were pushed physically. It was not somebody's failure. If somebody comes (within your territory) while you are patrolling, they may come at any time. We cannot say it is the failure of the Defence Minister sitting in Delhi," Pawar said. Patrolling was on there. There was a scuffle, which means you were alert. Had you not been, you would not even have realized when they (Chinese troops) came and went.

Hence, I don't think it is right to make such an allegation at this juncture," he said. Responding to the allegation raised by Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said one cannot forget that China captured around 45,000 sq km of India's land, after the 1962 war between the two countries.

"That land is still with China. I don't know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when I make an allegation, I should also see what had happened when I was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicized is what I feel," he said. Asked about BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's recent remark against him, the NCP chief said the legislator was rejected by voters in the elections previously and there is no need to take note of his remark.

Padalkar had said that "Pawar was a corona that has infected Maharashtra". Pawar also made light of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' claim that the NCP had wanted to join hands with the BJP two years ago.

"Right now, he has a lot of time. Hence, he keeps something or the other for publicity," Pawar quipped.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

Polands right-wing president, Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous ideology and a unconventional last-minute reception ...

Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP

Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, out of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June- ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections- joined the BJP on Saturday. Former Congress MLAs Jitu Chaudhary, Pradyumnasinh Jadeja, J V...

Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Vaccines such as those used against measles may prevent severe lung inflammation associated with COVID-19, according to a study that may lead to a new strategy to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic. The research, published in the jour...

As Hongkongers protest national security bill, pro-China govt launches $7 million worth ads seeking support

With thousands of Hongkongers taking to the streets to protest against the national security legislation, the pro-China government ironically has launched advertisements calling for public support for the legislation. Till now, the Carrie L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020