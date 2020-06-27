India's internal and external security priority of Modi govt: Gadkari

Left Menu
India's internal and external security is the priority of the Narendra Modi government, Union minister Nitin Gadkari told an online rally of BJP workers from Rajasthan on Saturday. He also said that the work the BJP dispensation has done during its six-year rule, could not be done in the previous 50-60 years. "Internal and external security of the country is our priority.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:29 IST
India's internal and external security is the priority of the Narendra Modi government, Union minister Nitin Gadkari told an online rally of BJP workers from Rajasthan on Saturday. He also said that the work the BJP dispensation has done during its six-year rule, could not be done in the previous 50-60 years.

"Internal and external security of the country is our priority. We have been saying from day one that nationalism is our goal. We want this nation to become happy, prosperous and powerful. We have worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption. So today all our borders are safe," Gadkari said. He was addressing party leaders and workers from Bikaner, Ajmer and Kota divisions of Rajasthan through a virtual rally.

"If you look at the history of 55 years of the Congress rule and the six-year tenure of the Modi government, then it will come to the fore that the work that could not be done in 55 years of the Congress rule, was done during the six-year tenure of the Modi government," he said. He said that cases of terrorism in the country are almost nil and Maoism and Naxalism are on the verge of elimination as "our brave young men are protecting the country's borders".

