Karnataka Cong to hold cycle rally protest against fuel price hike

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced a cycle rally to be held on June 29 as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike. "On June 29, we are holding a protest cycle rally against fuel prices hike. All my party workers and leaders are requested to join the protest on cycle. The protest will be held at all district headquarters and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office at Bengaluru. We will gather at KPCC," Shivakumar said.

"Everyone has to come to the office on cycle. I and Siddaramaih will also join the protest on cycle," he said. Earlier, in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh along with his party leaders took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav along with party workers also held a cycle rally to protest the price rise in Patna.

The continuous surge in rates of petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices. In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 80.38 per litre while diesel is a tad costlier at Rs 80.40 per litre. The rates have not increased today following the hike in the price of petrol by Rs 0.25 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). (ANI)