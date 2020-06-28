Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong says PM-CARES Fund accepted Chinese donations, asks why Modi not calling China aggressor

There was no immediate response from the government on the allegations. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "18 meetings" with Chinese President Xi Jinping in last six years and asked why he has not yet called China "an aggressor", hours after Modi in his "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:13 IST
Cong says PM-CARES Fund accepted Chinese donations, asks why Modi not calling China aggressor

Hitting back at the BJP for raising the issue of funding to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to PM-CARES Fund and asked why it was accepting such donations at a time when India and China have been engaged in a tense border standoff. There was no immediate response from the government on the allegations.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "18 meetings" with Chinese President Xi Jinping in last six years and asked why he has not yet called China "an aggressor", hours after Modi in his "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh. "I implore the prime minister to say that China is an aggressor," Singhvi said.

"What is most worrying and alarming for national security is the fact of donations received by Prime Minister Modi from the Chinese companies in his (seemingly personal) PM-CARES Fund," Singhvi said at a virtual press conference. "If the Prime Minister of India will compromise his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and opaque fund, how will he defend the country against the Chinese aggression? Prime Minister Modi needs to answer," he said.

The PM-CARES Fund was set up in March this year with an objective to deal with any emergency arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, some opposition parties have demanded the donations received by the fund be made public. Singhvi alleged that the BJP has maintained ties with the Communist Party of China since 2007 and its presidents, starting with Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, have had the maximum number of exchanges with China.

"There is no political party in India's history whose presidents have had so much contact with China in the last 13 years," he claimed, adding Singh had interactions with the CPC in January 2007 and October 2008; Gadkari in January 2011 went on a five-day official visit to China; and Shah sent a large delegation of MLAs at a "party school" gathering of CPC in early 2014. Singhvi said for this government it seems national security is not important. "What is important for it is 'I, Me, Myself' and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation." He also accused the PM of "misleading" the nation and serving the "sinister agenda" of the Chinese by claiming that China never intruded into Indian territory, nor is it in occupation of any territory.

Congress leader P Chidambaram too demanded answers from the prime minister and his office on the alleged Chinese donations. "PM-CARES Fund was set up after Chinese intrusions into Depsang (2013), Chumar (2014) and Doklam (2017). Why did the PM accept funds from Chinese-owned funds, one of which has a deep connection with the Chinese Army, the PLA? "In 2005, India-China relations were good and efforts were being made to improve them. If a donation in 2005 was wrong, how much more wrong was accepting donations after 2013-17," he asked.

He said Chinese troops began incursions into Ladakh in March-April 2020 and asked, "Does it require great intelligence to discern China's motives." "China lulled India into complacency by Jhoola diplomacy and Chinese money. Was it not an abject failure on the part of the Modi government," he asked. Singhvi demanded that Modi should tell how much has China intruded into Indian territory and how many posts and land it has occupied.

"The PM should say we are not going to compromise and we will push China back," he said, adding the whole country will stand behind him if he does so. Paying tributes to the 20 army men killed in the faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15, Modi in his radio broadcast said, "Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship. It is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary without shying away." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in his 33 minutes of 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM did not even name China once.

"Why is the PM so scared of China? "Time for Delhi to reset its strategic calculus. Time to shed the fears, be bold and tactical and adopt a strategic response to decisively repulse the Chinese intrusions," he said on Twitter. The Congress has been accusing Modi of "misleading" the country on Chinese incursions and the border stand-off in Ladakh. On the other hand, the BJP has turned the heat on Congress by accusing it of receiving money in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, of which Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson, from China.

Singhvi said reports suggest PM-CARES Fund has received Rs 9,678 crore by May 20. He did not specify any report. He alleged Huawei donated Rs 7 crore, TikTok Rs 30 crore, Paytm Rs 100 crore, Xiomi Rs 15 crore and Oppo Rs 1 crore to the fund. "Does Huawei have a direct connection with People's Liberation Army, China" he asked.

Singhvi also alleged that money has been diverted from PM-CARES Fund. "The fund is not even subjected to audit by any public authority including CAG," he said, adding the PMO has gone to the extent of saying this fund is not a public authority.

PM-CARES Fund is not even subjected to RTI, he said, alleging the fund "appears to be solely run by the prime minister in an opaque and secret fashion with zero transparency and zero accountability". Singhvi said "a delusional Modi government continues to sidestep" the brazen Chinese transgressions.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

127 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 7,093

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,093 while the death toll stands at 94, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 127 cases reported today, 25 are ...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday GurgaonChandigarh The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in ...

West Bengal CM announces financial incentives for trained HHWs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers HHW in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state governments efforts to make primary healthcare ...

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020