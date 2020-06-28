Left Menu
Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of Union Territory through video mode, the Chief Minister said industrialists, shop keepers, and public should play a pro active role to prevent spread of the pandemic.

"The number of cases was just three in Puducherry earlier. It has risen to 282 during the last 25 days causing concern to the authorities," he said. The government had directed health authorities to ramp up testing to zero in on number of cases prevailing in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy, who is also chairman of the State level Disaster Management Authority said the government had intensified restrictions and also sealed the state borders to prevent flow of people from neighboring Tamil Nadu. "Although there appeared to be good improvement on the number of people adopting the norms of lockdown still one could see large turnout of people at the vegetable, fish markets and at mutton stalls.

This should be avoided to prevent spread of the pandemic," he said. He lauded the work done by the doctors, nurses, workers of ASHA unit, the Police, and workers of various other departments to check the spread of the disease in Puducherry.

The opposition AIADMK had appealed to the government to introduce mobile testing units. Leader of the legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said he has presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting him to sanction a solatium of Rs 5 lakhs to the families bereaved of the death of their kith and kin in the COVID-19.

Mobile units should be pressed into service in densely populated areas, he said.

