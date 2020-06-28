Left Menu
UP govt cheating state's unemployed workforce with promise of jobs: AAP

Going by this calculation, the Yogi Adityanath government has given only Rs 8,442 to a family in one year." Claiming that this is the truth, the 48-year-old said the state government is making fun of unemployed persons by cheating them in the name of giving them jobs. Singh also said that no factory has been established in UP, which is ruled by the BJP, nor have any employment opportunities been created.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AamAadmiParty)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of cheating the unemployed people of Uttar Pradesh in the name of giving them employment. Addressing a virtual press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, while raising questions about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath having provided 1 crore jobs to people of the state, said, "At the national level in 2019, people got work under MGNREGA for 52 days, while in Uttar Pradesh, it was merely for 42 days. Going by this calculation, the Yogi Adityanath government has given only Rs 8,442 to a family in one year." Claiming that this is the truth, the 48-year-old said the state government is making fun of unemployed persons by cheating them in the name of giving them jobs.

Singh also said that no factory has been established in UP, which is ruled by the BJP, nor have any employment opportunities been created. He said the state government takes crores of rupees from unemployed persons in the name of filling forms, but the results of examinations were not put out.

"If some results were declared, then they subsequently get stuck in the courts," he said. Referring to the India-China standoff, the AAP leader said, "To teach a lesson to China, the Centre should make a phase-wise plan to boycott Chinese goods. To hit China on the economic front, trade with China should be stopped." He said the entire country wants the martyrdom of soldiers to not go in vain while adding that the Central government should give a befitting reply to China.

