Congress is devoid of moral, patriotism: Pragya Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday said that Congress party is devoid of moral, ethics and patriotism.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:41 IST
Pragya Thakur. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday said that Congress party is devoid of moral, ethics and patriotism. "Congress should see its collar. They don't know how to speak. The party is devoid of ethics, morale, and patriotism," said Thakur when asked about Congress raising questions over India-China standoff.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had posted a video on his Twitter handle and said, "We are coming to hear, people are saying, satellite images show, Ladakh's residents are saying and retired Generals of the Army are saying that China has snatched away our land. It has taken away land not just at one place but at three places." "Prime Minister, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. If you say no land was taken and the truth is otherwise, then it will be China's gain," he added.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

