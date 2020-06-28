Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump denies knowledge of 'Russian bounties on US troops'

“Nobody briefed or told me,” or Vice President Mike Pence or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News” The New York Times, Trump said in a tweet. “Everybody is denying it and there have not been many attacks on us.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:24 IST
Trump denies knowledge of 'Russian bounties on US troops'
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had received briefings from his intelligence officials that Russians are secretly offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan. The New York Times in a news story on Saturday said that American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.

Several other media outlets including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and CNN followed with a similar story and said that Trump was briefed about the Russians offering bounties to groups in Afghanistan to kill people including US soldiers. "Nobody briefed or told me," or Vice President Mike Pence or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows "about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an "anonymous source" by the Fake News" The New York Times, Trump said in a tweet.

"Everybody is denying it and there have not been many attacks on us. Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration," he said. "With Corrupt Joe Biden and (Barack) Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where's Hunter? Probably just another phoney Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their "source"?" Trump said. In another tweet, he demanded that The New York Times reveal the name of the source.

"The Fake News" New York Times "must reveal its "anonymous" source. Bet they can't do it, this "person" probably does not even exist!" he said. In another tweet, Trump wrote: "Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration." In a statement, Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary, said that this issue was not brought before the president. "The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day and they are subject to strict scrutiny," she said.

"While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA Director, National Security Advisor, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President was briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence," McEnany said. "This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter."," she said.

Appearing on CNN's Sunday talk show, former national security advisor John Bolton said that the Russians want the US out of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. "And if it is true -- underline the word if -- that they are paying surrogates to kill Americans, this is one of the most serious matters, I think, that has arisen in the Trump administration," he said when asked about the news story and the tweet from Trump.

"Now, so I asked myself this morning -- I have been puzzled over the tweet of the president saying, I don't know anything about this, although this sounds like a story I could have written on page 372 of my book," he said. Bolton this week released his book about his experiences inside the White House as Trump's National Security Advisor. "What would motivate the president to do that? Because it looks bad if Russians are paying to kill Americans, and we're not doing anything about it. So, what is the presidential reaction, is to say, it's not my responsibility, nobody told me about it, and, therefore, to duck any complaints that he hasn't acted effectively," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50 required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official resul...

Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Polands relations with the European Union for years t...

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020