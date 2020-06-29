Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican senator sees effort this week to revive police reform debate in U.S. Congress

"If there is a path forward, we should find it," Scott told CNN's "State of the Union" program. Floyd's May 25 death, as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, sparked weeks of worldwide protests against police brutality and stirred strong public sentiment for effective reforms to American policing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 00:31 IST
Republican senator sees effort this week to revive police reform debate in U.S. Congress
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. lawmakers will try this week to revive efforts to enact police reform legislation in Congress, a Republican senator said on Sunday, after moves to address police misconduct following the death of George Floyd deteriorated into partisan bickering. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate and author of a Republican reform bill that Democrats blocked last week, said he will meet in coming days with lawmakers who crafted sweeping Democratic legislation that passed the House of Representatives last Thursday.

Scott suggested common ground on a Democratic provision to eliminate legal immunity protections for police, which has been a major stumbling block. "If there is a path forward, we should find it," Scott told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Floyd's May 25 death, as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, sparked weeks of worldwide protests against police brutality and stirred strong public sentiment for effective reforms to American policing. But efforts to forge a legislative agreement in Congress have been hamstrung by a political shouting match between Democrats and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who stirred fresh consternation on Sunday by retweeting a video in which one of his supporters shouted, "White power!" The video https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-video/trump-retweets-then-deletes-video-of-supporter-shouting-white-power-idUSKBN23Z0I9 was later deleted from Trump's feed.

Scott said he spoke over the weekend to Representative Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, a group of more than 50 Black legislators who crafted the Democratic bill, ahead of this week's expected talks. Scott and other Republicans oppose a Democratic proposal to allow victims of misconduct to sue police for financial damages, saying it would have a chilling effect on law enforcement. But Scott said he would be willing to consider legislation allowing victims to sue municipalities, counties and states. "There's a way to do so," he told CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50 required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official resul...

Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Polands relations with the European Union for years t...

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020