MP: BJP MLA from Rewa tests positive for coronavirus
A BJP MLA from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh test positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, district chief medical health officer RS Pandey said. Three legislators, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, have been detected with the infection this month. The swab sample of the MLA was collected on Sunday and contract tracing had begun as per protocol, Pandey informed.PTI | Rewa | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:40 IST
A BJP MLA from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh test positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, district chief medical health officer RS Pandey said. Three legislators, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, have been detected with the infection this month.
The swab sample of the MLA was collected on Sunday and contract tracing had begun as per protocol, Pandey informed. The MLA had earlier said he was going into self- isolation after a fellow legislator from Mandsaur tested positive for the virus on June 20.
The two MLAs had come in contact during the Rajya Sabha polls in the state on June 19..
- READ MORE ON:
- RS Pandey
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rewa
- BJP
- MLA
- Rajya Sabha
- Mandsaur
ALSO READ
BJP slams Puducherry govt for COVID-19 spread
UP migrant worker looted, stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh
2 people, including local BJP leader, held for supplying tractor to Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Social distancing norms flouted during BJP event in MP's Sagar
TMC, BJP workers clash over construction of party office in West Bengal