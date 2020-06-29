Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron pledges 15-billion-euro green push after vote rout

French President Emmanuel Macron promised 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) of new funding on Monday to speed up moves to a greener economy, a day after the Greens trounced his party and took control of big cities in local elections.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:23 IST
France's Macron pledges 15-billion-euro green push after vote rout

French President Emmanuel Macron promised 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) of new funding on Monday to speed up moves to a greener economy, a day after the Greens trounced his party and took control of big cities in local elections. Macron said he would move faster on environment-friendly policymaking and that he was ready to call a referendum in 2021 on revising the constitution to include climate goals if parliament allowed it. But he stopped short of promising one.

Macron was responding to proposals by a Citizens' Climate Council he set up in response to the "yellow vest" movement that sprang up as a backlash against the cost of living but became a rebellion against him and his pro-business reform agenda. "The challenge to our climate demands we do more," he told members of the climate council in the Elysee Palace's garden, hoping to burnish his green credentials for the final two years of his presidency.

He made no reference to Sunday's vote, in which his LaRem party failed to win in any big city, leaving Macron, 42, without a local power-base as he eyes a possible bid for a second term as president in 2022. The Greens won control of cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg, often in alliance with leftist allies, and is a junior partner in the winning Socialist-led alliance in Paris. It could also still emerge victorious in Marseille.

"We were given a real slap in the face, it's really brutal," Bruno Bonnell, a LaRem member of parliament, told Reuters. CHANGE OF PRIME MINISTER?

Bonnell said Macron should replace Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who is from the conservative right, adding: "If we get back to doing half-baked right-wing policies, we'll get another drubbing in regional elections". But another ruling party member told Reuters that Philippe, who won back his old mayoral seat in Le Havre, was "really solid" and should remain prime minister.

Ditching Philippe would help Macron start afresh, but the prime minister's popularity has risen as he calmly guided France through the coronavirus crisis. Sacking him now could create a potential rival for Macron in 2022. Asked about Philippe's future, a source close to Macron said "continuity" would be the order of the day. "I can't see why we should change the prime minister," a government minister close to Macron said.

A government reshuffle is likely next week, after Macron gives it some consideration, another government source said. Macron supported many measures proposed by the 150-member Citizens' Climate Council, but rejected others that would have clashed with his pro-business agenda.

He backed a proposal for a moratorium on new commercial zones in city outskirts, and said he would consider bringing in a new law against "ecocide", defined by the council as any action causing serious environmental damage. But Macron said a proposal for a 4% tax on dividends to help finance new greener policies would discourage investments.

($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dominus get first win, V5 fall at LPL Summer Split

Dominus Esports won their first contest, and Victory Five saw their three-match winning streak snapped as Week 5 play opened Monday in Shanghai in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Dominus 1-6 swept EDward Gaming 2-4, winnin...

India must raise Tibet issue with China, says exiled leader

The political leader of Tibetans in exile on Monday urged India to take a more prominent role in resolving the Tibetan issue with China, an appeal that could further inflame tensions between the two Asian giants.India and China are locked i...

In major ruling, U.S. Supreme Court strikes down strict Louisiana abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court defended abortion rights in a major ruling on Monday by striking down a Louisiana law placing restrictions on doctors who perform the procedure, dealing a blow to anti-abortion advocates. The 5-4 ruling, with conserva...

Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran

Saudi and U.S. officials on Monday urged the global community to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, saying that failing to do so would allow Tehran to further arm its proxies and destabilise the Middle East. The arms curbs on Iran are due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020