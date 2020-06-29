Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul accuses government of profiteering from petrol, diesel, seeks reduction in excise duty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "profiteering" from petrol and diesel and called for reduction in excise duty on petroleum products.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:09 IST
Rahul accuses government of profiteering from petrol, diesel, seeks reduction in excise duty
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "profiteering" from petrol and diesel and called for reduction in excise duty on petroleum products. Gandhi made the remarks in a tweet and also posted a video as part of party's `Speak Up Against Fuel Hike' campaign.

"Government should stop profiteering from petrol and diesel, reduce excise rate immediately and reduce the price! SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike," Gandhi said. In the video, the former Congress president said there had been an adverse economic impact of coronavirus and unemployment has risen.

"As you all know, coronavirus, unemployment and economic devastation have hit the country like a cyclone. Nobody is spared from this storm. From rich to poor everyone is impacted negatively. Middle class, farmers, labourers are heavily impacted," he said. Gandhi said that the Congress has given two suggestions to the Centre to help the people, especially vulnerable sections.

"We suggested that package like NYAY should be given for three months and money sent in their accounts. This will help the poor and middle-class," he said. He said the party has also suggested providing financial security to small and medium businesses which provide employment to 40 per cent people "but government helped 15 crony capitalists friends and gave them lakhs and crores of rupees".

Gandhi said that the BJP-led government has increased petrol and diesel prices for 22 times in the last three months. "In this way, they have attacked common people 22 times. This affects everyone. With the rise in petrol and diesel prices, prices of everything goes up and this affects everyone indirectly," he said.

He said crude prices were dropping but prices of petroleum products in India are at an "all-time high". "We demand that the government reduce the prices of petrol and diesel," he said.

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M)-Jose K Mani faction over panchayat prez post issue

The Kerala Congress M faction, led by Jose K Mani, was ousted from the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Monday in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post. The ouster follows the factions refusal...

A new example of extortion, Sonia targets govt over fuel price hikes

The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide agitation against the government for raising prices of petroleum products 22 times in the past 23 days, with party president Sonia Gandhi accusing it of setting a new example of extortion. Seeki...

Dominus get first win, V5 fall at LPL Summer Split

Dominus Esports won their first contest, and Victory Five saw their three-match winning streak snapped as Week 5 play opened Monday in Shanghai in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Dominus 1-6 swept EDward Gaming 2-4, winnin...

India must raise Tibet issue with China, says exiled leader

The political leader of Tibetans in exile on Monday urged India to take a more prominent role in resolving the Tibetan issue with China, an appeal that could further inflame tensions between the two Asian giants.India and China are locked i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020