Hike in fuel prices shows BJP's 'insensitive' governance: Gehlot

Charging the Union government with profiteering, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the rise in fuel prices is a proof of the BJP's "insensitive governance". The continuous increase in fuel prices is the result of "wrong policies" he added while stressing that it will increase inflation and make transportation and agriculture inputs costlier. "The rise in fuel prices in the nation is a proof of the BJP's totally insensitive governance. The NDA is profiteering at a time when people are facing so many hardships. Govt should stop fleecing public," Gehlot tweeted. He said in the past one month, petrol and diesel prices have been increased almost every day. Gehlot also hailed Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying she stands with the people of the country and shares the troubles of the common man who is struggling due to coronavirus and fuel price hike

He said the Congress president reminds the government that it is their responsibility to support the countrymen in difficult times, instead of taking advantage of their troubles and profiteering

"INC under leadership of Sonia Gandhi ji demands that the Govt rolls back raised petrol, diesel prices in order to provide relief to people during the present time of crisis. It is time to support citizens not to increase their sufferings," Gehlot said in a tweet.