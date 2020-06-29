Bihar: All 9 MLC candidates elected unopposed; JDU, RJD bag 3 seats each

All nine candidates belonging to four parties were elected unopposed to Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Bihar on Monday. According to a letter issued by the Returning Officer for the biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council, three candidates each from the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), two from BJP and one from Congress are among those who were elected today.

Dr Kumud Verma, Professor Ghulam Ghous, Bhisma Sahani, and Samrat Choudhary, Sanjay Prakash from the ruling JDU-BJP were elected to the MLC seats. Further, Mohammad Farooq, Rambali Singh, Sunil Kumar Singh from RJD and Samir Kumar Singh from Congress won the seats unopposed.

These elected members will fill the nine seats vacated after the retirement of members on May 6. (ANI)