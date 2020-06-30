Left Menu
Uttarakhand Congress leader says his remarks concerning Lord Krishna, coronavirus misconstrued

Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana on Monday sought to defend himself over his 'Lord Krishna sent coronavirus' remarks by claiming that these were misconstrued and that even a vaccine for the disease would be found only through divine will.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:53 IST
Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana on Monday sought to defend himself over his 'Lord Krishna sent coronavirus' remarks by claiming that these were misconstrued and that even a vaccine for the disease would be found only through divine will. "I do not understand how my statement was presented. Nothing in this world can happen without the will of God. I give the example of Krishna everywhere and I just said did corona come without the will of God? Whatever happens in this world happens under the watch of God. The day when the vaccine comes it will also be through the will of God," Dhasmana told ANI here.

"You see that for three months people did not go to temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches, so did the world stop? This means God is omnipresent and is in every particle," he added. Earlier, according to a reports Dhasmana's comment had drawn flak from social media users with many slamming him for linking Covid-19 pandemic with Gods. (ANI)

