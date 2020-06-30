Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India

Expressing solidarity with the people of India on the Ladakh face-off with China, a top US senator has said India had made it clear that it would not be bullied by Beijing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:42 IST
Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India

Expressing solidarity with the people of India on the Ladakh face-off with China, a top US senator has said India had made it clear that it would not be bullied by Beijing. Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to "express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China".

"India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing," the senator from Florida tweeted. On the Senate Floor, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India. "China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude," the top Republican Senator had said. PTI LKJ HMB

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

The Southwest Research Institute scientists have increased the speed and accuracy of a laboratory-scale instrument for determining the age of planetary specimens onsite. The team is progressively miniaturising the Chemistry, Organics and Da...

Zimbabwe's three-match ODI tour to Australia postponed

Australia and Zimbabwe have agreed to postpone the ODI series, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday. The cricket boards of both countries have come to the mutual conclusion due to a range of factors such as the short length of the series,...

Playing away at Genoa will be difficult: Maurizio Sarri

Ahead of the clash against Genoa, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri admitted that their opponents have always done well in home games and the upcoming match will be difficult for his side. Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in h...

Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he wont play when the NBA season resumes J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020