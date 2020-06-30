Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi announces extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till end of November

Prime Minister emphasized that provision of food to those in need during lockdown has been the foremost priority of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:47 IST
PM Modi announces extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till end of November
Prime Minister noted that with the commencement of the rainy season, most of the work takes place in the agriculture sector. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the nation and announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the end of November.

Helping hand to the poor

Prime Minister emphasized that provision of food to those in need during lockdown has been the foremost priority of the country. As soon as the lockdown was announced, the government brought about PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the poor was announced.

He noted that in the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore has been transferred in the Jan Dhan accounts of almost 20 crore poor families, Rs 18,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers and Rs 50,000 crore is being spent on PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which has been started to provide employment opportunities.

Extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November

Prime Minister observed that the enormity of the decision to provide free ration for three months to more than 80 crore people ie providing 5 kg free rice/wheat to each member of the family, along with providing 1 kg pulses to each family, per month, has made the entire world take notice. The number of people who were provided free ration is several times the population of many large countries, he said.

Prime Minister noted that with the commencement of the rainy season, most of the work takes place in the agriculture sector. Also, several festivals take place one after the other, including Guru Purnima, Rakshabandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Dussehra, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, among others. He announced that keeping in mind that requirements as well as expenditure increase during this time, the government has decided to extend PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Deepawali and Chhath Puja, ie the scheme will continue to remain applicable from July till the end of November. During this five-month period, more than 80crore people will be provided 5 kg free wheat/rice per month. Along with providing 5kg free rice/wheat to each member of a family, 1 kg free whole chana will also be provided to each family per month.

The government will spend more than Rs 90,000 crore towards the extension of the scheme, the Prime Minister said, adding that if the amount spent towards it in the previous three months is added together, a total of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore would be spent towards the scheme. He credited and thanked the hard-working farmers and honest taxpayers for making it possible for the government to procure and distribute free foodgrains.

Prime Minister underlined that the country is moving towards the institution of 'one nation, one ration card', which will be of immense benefit to the poor who travel to other states in search of work.

Staying safe during Unlock 2

Prime Minister noted that the shift of the fight against coronavirus to Unlock 2 coincides with the weather which results in several ailments. He asked everyone to take care of their health. He observed that due to timely decisions like lockdown, it has been possible to save the lives of lakhs of people and the death rate in the country is amongst the lowest in the world. However, irresponsible and negligent behaviour has been on the rise during Unlock 1, he said, adding that earlier people were more careful about usage of mask, washing hands for more than 20 seconds several times during the day and maintaining 'do gazdoori'. He emphasized that when more being more careful is necessary, the rise of negligence is a cause of concern.

Prime Minister said that regulations need to be followed with the same seriousness as during Lockdown, especially in the Containment Zones. He exhorted people to spread awareness amongst those not following such rules and regulations, giving an example of the Prime Minister of a country being fined Rs 13000 for not wearing a mask in a public place. He said that local administration in India will need to act with some alacrity, since no one, including the Prime Minister, is above the rule of law.

Looking ahead

Prime Minister said that in the coming times, the government will continue to take further steps to empower the poor and the needy. Economic activities will also be enhanced, with due precautions in place. He reiterated the pledge to work towardsAtmanirbhar Bharat and to be vocal for local, while also asking people to be careful, use mask/face cover and continue following the mantra of maintaining 'do gaz doori'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goodbye Dubai: Photographer captures laid-off expat families as they leave

Louisa Sumagui and her family wanted a final momento of their 12 years in Dubai before returning to Australia after losing jobs in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and tw...

South Africa's recession deepens in first quarter as mining plummets

South Africas recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, with official data on Tuesday showing that gross domestic product contracted 2 from the previous three months, led by declines in mining and manufacturing. The economy was alrea...

Sports Ministry seeks HC consent to grant provisional recognition to 57 Federations

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking its consent to give annual recognition provisionally till September 30 to 54 National Sports Federations NSF. The ministrys application, which is likel...

J&K prisons dept to help inmates deal with insomnia

The Jammu and Kashmir prisons department is planning to conduct Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia CBT-I across all jails in the union territory to help the inmates overcome issues related to attitude and behaviour before their relea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020