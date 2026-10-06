Angola’s Development Gains Bring Power, Water and New Opportunities to Millions

Access to electricity, safer drinking water and support for farmers are among the results highlighted in Angola's new Development Effectiveness Review, which examines how the country's partnership with the African Development Bank has contributed to everyday improvements. Unveiled by the Bank and Angola's Ministry of Planning in Luanda on 16 September, the review covers 2016–2025 and assesses progress in economic diversification, infrastructure, human capital and regional connectivity. Its findings offer a basis for future investment decisions as Angola works to expand opportunities for businesses, young people and communities.

Electricity and Water Investments Reach More Households

Since 2013, the African Development Bank has committed approximately $2.9 billion to Angola across energy, agriculture, water and sanitation, governance, youth and entrepreneurship, innovation and private sector development. The review examines how financing, policy dialogue and technical assistance have supported national priorities, recording electricity access for 1.3 million people, new or improved access to safe drinking water for around 550,000, and better sanitation for approximately 30,000. Support reached 270 businesses, helped around 50,000 farmers adopt improved and climate-resilient technologies, and provided skills development programmes for nearly 3,000 people.

Pietro Toigo, the Bank's Country Manager for Angola, described a partnership that has grown in scale and scope and is delivering concrete results for people, businesses and communities, reaffirming the Bank's commitment to working closely with the government. Angola's Secretary of State for Planning, Luís Kondjimbi Kaíca Epalanga, stressed the importance of examining what the partnership has achieved and using its lessons to guide future spending. He identified productive investment, human capital and resilient infrastructure as areas where the documented results provide a strong foundation for expanding impact.

Farmers and Students Build a Broader Economic Base

In the northern province of Cabinda, Bank-supported investments connected agricultural production and processing with infrastructure, financing and skills development, bringing training to more than 53,000 farmers through 602 farmer field schools. Investments in science and technology supported 161 postgraduate scholarships and 73 research projects, helped 1,204 girls pursue secondary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and strengthened research infrastructure. These programmes address different parts of Angola's development needs, from helping farmers improve production to giving students and researchers the knowledge needed to support a more diverse economy.

Agriculture, livestock and forestry accounted for 23.06% of Angola's gross domestic product in 2025, making them the largest single contributor to its productive structure and highlighting their potential for diversification, value addition and job creation. The Bank's work follows Angola's Vision 2050, the National Development Plan 2023–2027 and the Country Strategy Paper 2024–2029, which prioritises economic diversification and private sector-led industrialisation. Investment in infrastructure and human capital forms part of that approach, supporting the competitiveness businesses need to grow and reach more markets.

New Projects Extend Support to Jobs and Regional Trade

The next investment programme includes the $211.4 million Eastern Angola Agricultural Value Chain Development Project and the $125 million Angola Youth Employment Project, known as Crescer, alongside increased investment in sanitation for coastal cities. The Bank expects to commit about $500 million to the Lobito Corridor, connecting infrastructure with productive sectors, regional markets and competitive value chains. These investments build on the review's findings, with agriculture, youth employment, sanitation and regional connectivity remaining central to the next phase of cooperation.

This agenda reflects the Four Cardinal Points outlined by African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah: unlocking Africa's capital, reforming its financial architecture, harnessing the demographic dividend for economic growth, and building resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains. For Angola, the review places those priorities alongside measurable results and lessons that can help shape where future investment goes and how it serves people.