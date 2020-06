BKU activists stage protest against rising fuel prices in Muzaffarnagar

The Bhartiya Kisan Union activists on Tuesday staged a protest against rising fuel prices at different tehsil headquarters in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a statement said

The BKU activists also sent memorandums to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding reduction in fuel prices and power tariffs, it said

BKU spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said the activists staged a protest at tehsil headquarters in Budhana, Sader, Khatauli and Jansath.