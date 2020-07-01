Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge temporarily halts release of tell-all book by Donald Trump's niece

A New York judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Donald Trump's niece from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering portrait of the U.S. president and his family. Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme court in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster at the request of Robert Trump, the president's brother.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 01:20 IST
Judge temporarily halts release of tell-all book by Donald Trump's niece

A New York judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Donald Trump's niece from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering portrait of the U.S. president and his family.

Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme court in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster at the request of Robert Trump, the president's brother. Robert Trump has said the scheduled July 28 release of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999. Mary Trump is Fred Trump's granddaughter.

Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster appealed Greenwald's order less than 2-1/2 hours after it was issued. Their lawyer Theodore Boutrous called Greenwald's order a "prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment" of the U.S. Constitution.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day," Boutrous added. Charles Harder, a lawyer for Robert Trump, called the defendants' actions "truly reprehensible."

"Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end," Harder added. Greenwald's order blocks the distribution of Mary Trump's book until he decides whether to issue a formal injunction. A July 10 hearing is scheduled.

Simon & Schuster has said the book spotlights the Trump family's "dark history" to explain how Donald Trump "became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric. On June 20, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. rejected a White House request to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing a memoir critical of the president. nL1N2DX03Y]

The case is Trump v Trump et al, New York State Supreme Court, Dutchess County, No. 2020-51585.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights chief says 'as many as 10,000' flee Myanmar army operations

The United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday that up to 10,000 people had fled their homes in Myanmars Rakhine state after what she described as heavy fighting in the past week between government troops and ethnic insurgents.The U....

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends best quarter since 1998 on a high note

The SP 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy was on the ho...

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020