National Doctors Day: Nadda expresses gratitude to medical fraternity for working selflessly amid COVID-19
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda on Wednesday hailed the contribution of doctors on the occasion of National Doctors Day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:08 IST
"On #NationalDoctorsDay, I convey my greetings and gratitude to the doctors and medical fraternity who are working hard selflessly, risking their lives to ensure good health & safety for us. We applaud our Corona Warriors for their sincere efforts to lessen the mortality of COVID19," Nadda tweeted.
Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. (ANI)
