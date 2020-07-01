Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson tells Israel: do not annex parts of the occupied West Bank

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Israel it should not go ahead with a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, cautioning that London would not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines. "Annexation would represent a violation of international law," Johnson said in an opinion piece for Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s top-selling daily.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:11 IST
UK PM Johnson tells Israel: do not annex parts of the occupied West Bank
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Israel it should not go ahead with a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, cautioning that London would not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines.

"Annexation would represent a violation of international law," Johnson said in an opinion piece for Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's top-selling daily. "It would also be a gift to those who want to perpetuate the old stories about Israel." "I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead," he said. "If it does, the UK will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, as envisaged by a blueprint announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January under which Israel would control 30% of the West Bank. Palestinian leaders, the United Nations, European powers, and Arab countries allied with Israel have denounced any annexation of land that Israeli forces captured in a 1967 war.

Most world powers view settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this, citing religious, historical, and political connections to the land. "Annexation would put in jeopardy the progress that Israel has made in improving relationships with the Arab and Muslim world," Johnson said, calling for a "solution that allows justice and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Johnson said he welcomed Trump's commitment to finding a way forward but added: "It is with sadness that I have followed the proposals to annex Palestinian territory." He said he feared "these proposals will fail in their objective of securing Israel's borders and will be contrary to Israel's own long-term interests."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored...

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golde...

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan’s sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule. Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020