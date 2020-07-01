Left Menu
Development News Edition

People will suffer like demonetisation, says TMC's Nusrat Jahan on TikTok ban; calls govt decision 'impulsive'

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan termed the ban on TikTok by the Centre as "impulsive" decision and said that people will suffer like demonetisation as many will lose their jobs.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:25 IST
People will suffer like demonetisation, says TMC's Nusrat Jahan on TikTok ban; calls govt decision 'impulsive'
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan termed the ban on TikTok by the Centre as "impulsive" decision and said that people will suffer like demonetisation as many will lose their jobs. "TikTok is an entertainment app. It's an impulsive decision. What's the strategic plan? What about the people who will be unemployed? People will suffer like demonetisation. I don't have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who will answer these questions," Jahan told reporters here after taking part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today.

Amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, the government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country. The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India". (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Russian vote on extending Putin's rule until 2036 nears end

A vote on amendments to Russias constitution that could allow President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036 entered its final day Wednesday amid widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities. For the first time in Ru...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operationsChinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets pres...

18 BJD office-bearers appointed

President of the Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 18 senior leaders as new office-bearers of the party. Eight senior vice-presidents, nine vice-presidents and one general secretary are among the new office-bearers, a pr...

For ‘collecting intelligence’ about public representatives, Raj Police wants to set up unit in Delhi

The Special Branch of the Rajasthan Police has demanded setting up of an intelligence unit in Delhi for collecting intelligence related to elected public representatives of the state visiting the national capital. The Additional Director G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020