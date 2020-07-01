Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

We want to shut down, control (them) by bringing (a bill) to parliament as soon as possible," he said. He said social media companies would be forced to appoint representatives in Turkey to respond to legal requests, which he said were currently ignored.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:48 IST
Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

Turkey will introduce regulations to control social media platforms or shut them down, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, pressing ahead with government plans after he said his family was insulted online. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, said on Twitter on Tuesday that his fourth child had been born. Albayrak's wife Esra was insulted by some users, who were later detained, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Speaking to members of his AK Party, Erdogan repeated that his party would introduce new regulations to control the use of social media, adding that an increase of "immoral acts" on the platforms in recent years was due to a lack of regulations. "These platforms do not suit this nation. We want to shut down, control (them) by bringing (a bill) to parliament as soon as possible," he said.

He said social media companies would be forced to appoint representatives in Turkey to respond to legal requests, which he said were currently ignored. "We are determined to do whatever is necessary for social media platforms to set up fiscal and legal representation in our country. We will implement access ban, legal and fiscal penalties after completion of the regulation," Erdogan said.

In April, the AK Party included similar measures on social media in a draft law mainly about economic measures against the coronavirus outbreak. The draft law required companies to appoint representatives or have their bandwidth slashed by up to 95%, which would effectively make them inaccessible. The measures were later removed from the draft law but opposition members said they would come back on the agenda.

Ankara strictly polices social media content, especially during periods such as military operations and the current coronavirus pandemic. Turkey fiercely criticised Twitter in June for suspending more than 7,000 accounts that supported Erdogan, saying the company was smearing the government and trying to redesign Turkish politics.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on beha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermathDoctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colourful slide projec...

Andhra Irrigation Minister visits victim's house in Nellore assault case

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the house of woman contractual employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism department hotel in Nellore, who was assaulted by her colleague after she had asked him to wear a mask. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020