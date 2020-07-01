Left Menu
Development News Edition

US issues business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in human rights abuses in China

Describing China as one of the world's most unfree countries, Pompeo said that a day earlier the Chinese Communist Party implemented its draconian national security law on Hong Kong in violation of commitments that it made to the Hong Kong people and to the United Kingdom.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:46 IST
US issues business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in human rights abuses in China
Representative Image Image Credit:

The United States on Wednesday issued a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labour and human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China. The move comes as part of the series of tough measures that Trump Administration has been taking in the last few days, including designating Huawei and ZTE as national security threats and President Donald Trump signing of the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act. "Today, the United States Department of State, along with treasury, commerce, and DHS are issuing a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China. CEOs should read this notice closely and be aware of the reputational, economic, and legal risks of supporting such assaults on human dignity," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters here. Describing China as one of the world's most unfree countries, Pompeo said that a day earlier the Chinese Communist Party implemented its draconian national security law on Hong Kong in violation of commitments that it made to the Hong Kong people and to the United Kingdom. In a UN registered treaty, and in contravention of Hong Kong's human rights and fundamental freedoms, he said.

"Free Hong Kong was one of the world's most stable, prosperous, and dynamic cities. Now--now we just another communist-run city where its people will be subject to the party elite's whims. It's sad. Indeed, this is already happening. Security forces are already rounding up Hong Kongers for daring to speak and think freely. The rule of law has been eviscerated and as always, the Chinese Communist Party fears its own people more than anything else," Pompeo said. The United States, he said, is deeply concerned about the law's sweeping provisions and the safety of everyone living in the territory, including Americans. Article 38 of the new law also purports to apply to offenses committed outside of Hong Kong by nonresidents of Hong Kong, and this likely includes Americans. This is outrageous and an affront to all nations, Pompeo said.

On Friday, the United States implemented Visa restrictions on those responsible for the Hong Kong crackdown. "On Monday, we'd announced that we would end defense equipment and dual use technology exports of US origin going to the territory. We will continue to implement President Trump's directive to end Hong Kong's special status. Other federal agencies are involved as well. I applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for destinating--designating Huawei and ZTE as national security risks," he said. Responding to a question, Pompeo said that the US has taken the strongest action of any nation in the world to protect the human rights of all Chinese people, including the Uighur people. It will continue to do that, he said and hoped that European Union and other Muslim nations will do the same.

"We'll evaluate how we think about the Chinese actions and what it is we ought to call them. We've worked closely with Congress to pass legislation. Legislation that, if I recall correctly, passed nearly unanimously on Capitol Hill. The president signed that legislation. The United States take takes seriously our obligation to preserve human rights, human rights of the people in China. We'll continue to do that and we're constantly evaluating those actions against the legal norms and standards for the world," Pompeo said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

German committee approves 217.8 bln euros of new debt for stimulus package

Germanys parliamentary budget committee gave the green light to a second supplementary budget on Wednesday to finance a bumper stimulus package aimed at helping Europes biggest economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus. Germany is ...

American anxiety over coronavirus spikes along with record high cases -poll

Anxiety over the coronavirus is rising among Americans along with new COVID-19 cases, reaching the highest level in more than a month, a ReutersIpsos poll showed on Wednesday, a day after the biggest single-day jump in U.S. infections since...

Military deployed in Ethiopian capital after more than 80 killed in protests

The military was deployed in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest that has claimed more than 80 lives and deepened political divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political hea...

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020