Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vladimir Putin gets 77.9% votes to continue as President until 2036

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale. Official results published on Thursday, after 99.9% of ballots had been counted, showed that the former KGB officer who has ruled Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister had easily won the right to run for two more six-year terms after the current one ends in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:18 IST
Vladimir Putin gets 77.9% votes to continue as President until 2036
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.

Official results published on Thursday, after 99.9% of ballots had been counted, showed that the former KGB officer who has ruled Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister had easily won the right to run for two more six-year terms after the current one ends in 2024. That means Putin, 67, could rule until the age of 83.

The Central Election Commission said 77.9% of votes counted across the world's largest country had supported changing the constitution. Just over 21% had voted against, it said. Ella Pamfilova, head of the commission, said the vote had been transparent and that officials had done everything to ensure its integrity.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny had a different view and called the vote an illegitimate and illegal show designed to legalize Putin's presidency for life. "We'll never recognize this result," Navalny told supporters in a video.

Navalny said the opposition would not protest for now because of the novel coronavirus pandemic but would do so in big numbers in the autumn if its candidates were blocked from taking part in regional elections or their results were falsified. "What Putin fears most is the street," said Navalny. "He... will not leave until we start to take to the streets in the hundreds of thousands and in the millions."

Russians had been encouraged to back Putin's power move, described by critics as a constitutional coup, with prize draws offering flats and an ad campaign highlighting other constitutional amendments in the same reform bundle, such as pensions protection and a de facto ban on same-sex marriages. One-off payments of 10,000 roubles ($141) were transferred to those with children at Putin's order as people headed to polling stations on Wednesday, the last day of the vote, held over seven days to try to limit the spread of the virus.

Moscow resident Mikhail Volkov said he'd voted in favor of the reforms. "We need radical changes and I'm for them," he said. 'READ SOMETHING AND VOTE'

Others were less enthusiastic. "I didn't read about the amendments if I'm honest," Lyudmila, another voter, said. "What's the point of voting if they've already decided for you. It's like that in our country - read something and vote. I voted."

Turnout was 65%, election officials said. Putin, already the longest-serving leader in modern Russian history since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin made no mention of how the changes could affect his own career in an eve-of-vote speech on Tuesday.

He has said he has yet to decide on his future. Critics, who liken Putin to a latter-day Tsar, say they are sure he will run again, but some analysts say he may want to keep his options open to avoid becoming a lame duck. At 60%, according to the Levada pollster, his approval rating remains high but well down on its peak of nearly 90%.

With Russia reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day, opponents have been unable to stage protests but have mocked the vote online, sharing photographs of polling stations in apartment stairwells, supermarket trolleys, and the boot of a car. A small group of activists staged a symbolic protest at the Red Square on Wednesday afternoon, using their prostrate bodies to form the year 2036 before being swiftly detained by police, TV Rain reported.

Separately, the "No! The campaign" called on supporters to head for Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square after voting. "We need to remind the authorities that we exist and that there are tens of millions of us who do not want Putin to rule until 2036," Andrei Pivovarov, an activist, said in a video.

In the event, only dozens turned out amid a heavy police presence, a Reuters reporter said. Opposition politicians said a couple of hundred had attended. Those who did chant "Russia will be free." Another slogan suggested Putin should resign. Golos, a non-governmental organization that monitors elections, cited numerous irregularities with the vote and said it would not be able to confirm the outcome as legitimate. ($1 = 70.9075 roubles) (Additional reporting by Alexander Reshetnikov, Peter Scott, Tom Balmforth, Vladimir Soldatkin, Anton Zverev, and Shamil Zhumatov; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, William Maclean, Grant McCool, and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the governments decision to postpone the reopening of the countrys international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC has ...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kam...

Omidyar Network India funds 67 projects under Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 2 ANIBusinessWire India Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative f...

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020