N.Ireland Deputy First Minister will not step aside, Sinn Fein say

N.Ireland Deputy First Minister will not step aside, Sinn Fein sayReuters | Belfast | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:57 IST
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill rejected calls on Thursday by her partner in government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to stand down temporarily for allegedly undermining COVID-19 restrictions.
The DUP, which jointly leads the region's devolved power-sharing executive with Sinn Fein, called for O'Neill to step aide pending a probe into her attendance at the funeral of a party member that attracted large crowds on Tuesday.
"Michelle will not be standing aside temporarily, or standing down," a Sinn Fein spokesman told Reuters. O'Neill said on Monday that she was very satisfied her actions were in line with public health advice.
