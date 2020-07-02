Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu demands Andhra govt to announce Amaravati as sole capital

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh to stop its 'political game' and begin new efforts to complete the capital construction in its present location in Amaravati in the larger interests of all regions.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:49 IST
Chandrababu Naidu demands Andhra govt to announce Amaravati as sole capital
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh to stop its 'political game' and begin new efforts to complete the capital construction in its present location in Amaravati in the larger interests of all regions. Addressing a virtual press conference, TDP chief Naidu urged all like-minded people across the world to take heed and join the protest call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on July 4 and make it a big success. The TDP will also take part in these protests while observing all preventive measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Telugu diaspora in other countries will also participate in these protests, he said.

Stating that he would take part in protests at Amaravati, Naidu asserted that the YSRCP should stop its "stubborn and perverse arguments" on the capital city issue. "The government must at least recognise now that it would be only by developing a single capital city with huge potential that the entire state would be able to reap the benefits of overall development. Amaravati would be the only hope for the future generations of Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly, Secretariat, Courts complexes, townships and other buildings should be developed here itself. There has been no legal dispute also in this huge project till now," Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that there has been great support from all walks of life for Amaravati farmers' agitation, which will shortly complete 200 days. Agitators across the world will take part in virtual rallies and protests to bring pressure on the adamant state government. Naidu told the ruling party that even their party sympathisers in Amaravati area have voluntarily given up their lands. "In 2019 elections, both MLA seats in Amaravati region were won by YSRCP. But now, the YSRCP was behaving in a maniacal way to shift the capital without any respect for their own supporters and the local people," he said.

Highlighting that Amaravati was visualised as a self-financing project, the TDP chief said that thousands of crores in funds had already been spent on developing some basic facilities in the Capital. The YSRCP government is planning to decentralise the state capital into three areas: Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool- Amaravati capital region but farmers and several people have been agitating against it.

According to the plan, Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital, and Kurnool (in Rayalaseema) the judicial capital, where the high court will be established. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...

HUL rebrands Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely after dropping word 'fair'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely as Glow Lovely after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while intro...

President Kovind to inaugurate Dharma Chakra Day on Asadha Poornima

After a very successful hosting of Virtual Vesak and Global Prayer Week from May 7- 16, 2020, the International Buddhist Confederation IBC in partnership with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is now celebrating the upcoming Asadha ...

'Is corona virus weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google 

Is corona virus weakening, When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India and Will the coronavirus ever end were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020