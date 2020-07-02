Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru's words to 'describe' BJP's Patra

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed actor Anupam Kher, accusing him of using “sacred words” of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to “describe” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Sikhs r deeply hurt @Akali_Dal_@officeofssbadal @HarsimratBadal_ @bsmajithia should make their stand clear I demand sacking of kher, his wife from BJP Request intervention of Jathedaar Sri Akal Takht sahib,” Randhawa tweeted.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:40 IST
Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru's words to 'describe' BJP's Patra

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed actor Anupam Kher, accusing him of using “sacred words” of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to “describe” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Kher had tweeted “Sawa lakh se ek bhida dun” while tagging Patra.

His tweet came after Patra was being trolled on social media for posting a picture of a three-year-old boy sitting on the body of his grandfather who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday. In a statement here, Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa accused Kher of using the holy 'shabad' of Guru Gobind Singh "merely to please his political master Sambit Patra”.

He also charged Kher with hurting sentiments of the Sikh community “under a well thought conspiracy” and said Sikhs will never tolerate it. Randhawa also asked the Shiromani Akali Dal to make their stand clear on the Kher's tweet besides demanding the intervention of the Akal Takht Jathedar. “This tweet of @AnupamPKher is highly derogatory, most condemnable. Sikhs r deeply hurt @Akali_Dal_@officeofssbadal @HarsimratBadal_ @bsmajithia should make their stand clear I demand sacking of kher, his wife from BJP Request intervention of Jathedaar Sri Akal Takht sahib,” Randhawa tweeted. Taking strong exception to the Kher's tweet, Ludhiana Congress MP Bittu said in his tweet, “How dare @AnupamPKher use sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh ji to describe the spokesperson of BJP. It spoils the martial image of Sikhs.” Bittu further termed it a bid by the RSS to “dilute strong tenets of Sikhism”. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender an immediate apology and kick out Kher and his wife from the BJP.

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also sought action against Kher. He asked who gave Kher the right to “distort Gurbani” while saying it was not a dialogue of his film. @PunjabPoliceInd & @MumbaiPolice this man is playing with religious sentiments of Sikh's. Kindly take immediate & appropriate action against him,” Warring tweeted.

However, the actor, whose wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh, later sought an apology for his tweet. Activists of the Youth Congress here held a protest against Kher for allegedly hurting sentiments of Sikhs.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...

Bharti says she messaged party leaders about cabinet expansion

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Thursday that she sent messages to party leaders about the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan on Thursday inducted 28 new members, a dozen of them former...

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL. In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For pe...

Nine more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association NBA and the National Basketball Players Association NBPA on Thursday announced that nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 351 players were tested and results of nine have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020