Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ousted U.S. prosecutor Berman to appear for closed-door congressional interview

Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted from his job last month amid an investigation by his office into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, will appear for a closed-door interview before congressional committee next week, a congressional aide said on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 02:22 IST
Ousted U.S. prosecutor Berman to appear for closed-door congressional interview
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted from his job last month amid an investigation by his office into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, will appear for a closed-door interview before congressional committee next week, a congressional aide said on Thursday. The interview in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is set for 12 noon ET on July 9, the aide told Reuters, speaking anonymously because all of the details and the format of the interview are not yet public.

Berman stepped down from his post on June 20 after Attorney General William Barr had him fired by Trump. Berman initially refused to step aside and vowed to continue his office's investigations. He relented, however, after Barr pledged to let Berman's hand-picked deputy Audrey Strauss fill in as Acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement could be installed.

The interview with Berman comes as the Democratically-led House Judiciary Committee has launched an inquiry into Barr, whom critics have accused of improperly meddling in criminal cases in ways that benefit Trump personally. Last week, career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before the same panel, telling lawmakers that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia faced political pressure to scale back its sentencing recommendation for Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal seals final deal with TAP's private shareholders

Portugals government announced on Thursday it sealed a final deal with private shareholders of ailing flag carrier TAP to take a controlling stake in the airline while avoiding nationalisation. TAP is too important for the country for us to...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020