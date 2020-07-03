New French PM to be named within hours - Macron's office

New French PM to be named within hours - Macron's officeReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:54 IST
A new French prime minister will be named in the next few hours, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, as President Emmanuel Macron readies a reshuffle.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned earlier on Friday, a formal first step in any cabinet revamp. It was not immediately clear whether he would be called upon again to form the new government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Edouard Philippe
- Elysee Palace
- COVID-19