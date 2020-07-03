Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel pictured wearing mask in public

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask, after being called out for never having being pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government's official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:40 IST
Germany's Merkel pictured wearing mask in public

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask, after being called out for never having being pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government's official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Merkel appeared in the upper house of parliament in Berlin on Friday wearing a black mask sporting the logo of Germany's European Union presidency, taking it off after she took her seat at an appropriate distance from others in the chamber.

The day before, she was pictured with a state governor at a meeting in Berlin wearing a similar mask. The new look came after Merkel responded defensively when asked by a reporter on Monday why she never had been seen wearing a mask.

“If I respect the distancing rules then I don't need to wear a mask,” she said. “And if I'm not able to stick to them, for example when I'm out shopping, then we apparently don't see each other, otherwise you'd have already seen me with a mask — but I'm not going to give away where and when I go shopping.” Merkel, who was a scientist before entering politics, has repeatedly told Germans that even as the spread of the coronavirus has slowed significantly in the country, the only way to prevent a second wave is to stick carefully to distancing, hygiene and mask rules. Wearing masks has been required on public transport and in shops, and in some other situations, in Germany since late April. Other German officials have been pictured wearing them at coronavirus-related events.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SCENARIOS-Rudderless Lebanon drifts closer to maelstrom

Lebanon is drifting deeper into crisis as it fails to do anything to remedy its collapsing currency and wider financial meltdown, raising big concerns for its stability. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the governm...

4.6 magnitude quake jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology NCS.The tremors were felt at 235 pm today.Earlier on June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai. ANI...

Motorola One Fusion launched: Availability, pricing and Specs

Motorola One Fusion, a watered-down version of the Motorola One Fusion which was launched in early June has officially arrived as the newest member of the Moto One family. The mid-ranger comes with an HD display, a quad-camera system, a 5,0...

Four of family hacked to death in Allahabad village

Four members of a family, including two women in their twenties, were found hacked to death in their house bolted from inside, police said on Friday. The multiple murder took place in Shukul Ka Pura Baraey Harak village under the Holagadh p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020