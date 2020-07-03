Kamal Nath is bigger problem in Madhya Pradesh than COVID-19, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attacked senior Congress leader Kamal Nath saying the latter is "bigger problem than COVID-19 in the state." Addressing citizens of the state (virtually) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of his government in the state, Chouhan said, "Was Kamal Nath capable of fighting COVID-19? He is a bigger problem in Madhya Pradesh than COVID-19. We fought the crisis well."

"We have deposited Rs 40,000 crores in the accounts of poor people of Madhya Pradesh under different schemes. Will Kamal Nath put this money? Kamal Nath had stopped every public welfare scheme in the state. We made arrangements to buy farmers' produce even in this crisis," he added. Chouhan further alleged that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had lied to the farmers about indebtedness. "Kamla Nath did not pay the insurance premium only. I filed the premium as soon as I formed the government and deposited Rs 2,990 crore of insurance in the farmers' accounts," he said.

CM said that state government has pledged to empower the sisters of Self Help Groups (SHGs). "Instead of giving work of cooking nutritious food to contractors, we have given this job to sisters of SHGs. The work is worth Rs 700 crore," he said. (ANI)