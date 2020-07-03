Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA tears into Tejashwi for trying to deflect attacks on RJD with apology

But, if there were any mistakes, I seek apology for the same". Nitish Kumar, who headed the NDA government that replaced RJD from power in November 2005, is on the chief ministerial chair for almost 15 years, barring a few months when he had anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi on the post after JD(U)'s massive defeat in 2014 general election.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:30 IST
NDA tears into Tejashwi for trying to deflect attacks on RJD with apology

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Friday tore into Tejashwi Yadav for his attempt to stave off, in the run up to assembly polls, attacks on the RJD over lawlessness and corruption which routinely made headlines during the 15 years when his parents -- Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi -- ruled the state. Both the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the BJP have embarked on a strategy to build a "15 years versus 15 years" narrative with a view to surmounting the incumbency factor as the coalition seeks a fourth consecutive term in power.

The strategy is reflected in slogans inscribed on posters and banners put up by both parties. Also, a Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at a "virtual rally" last month and addresses by the Chief Minister to JD(U) workers through video conference recently pointed in the same direction.

Yadav, who has been named by his party as its chief ministerial candidate, sought to counter the strategy by asserting that his father's "contribution towards ensuring social justice is unquestionable". At a party meeting here on Thursday, the 30-year-old also said, "I was too young when we were in power to have realized how things were back then. But, if there were any mistakes, I seek apology for the same".

Nitish Kumar, who headed the NDA government that replaced RJD from power in November 2005, is on the chief ministerial chair for almost 15 years, barring a few months when he had anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi on the post after JD(U)'s massive defeat in 2014 general election. RJD's rivals term the party's 15 years' rule as "jungle raj" (lawlessness), while Nitish Kumar's tenure is trumpeted as "sushasan" (good governance).

The RJD has always contested the allegations. Yadav's father rose to power in 1990, riding the Mandal wave that had gripped the state. Seven years later, he stepped down as Chief Minister, faced with imminent arrest in connection with the fodder scam, bequeathing the chair to his homemaker wife in a controversial move.

Rabri Devi ended up enjoying a tenure that outlasted that of her husband and came to an end only in November, 2005 when the RJD-Congress combine was defeated by the JD(U)-BJP coalition. In a couple of stinging tweets, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi referred to the "poverty and violence that brought shame to Bihar" while Lalu Prasad was at the helm of affairs.

"No apology sounds convincing if it comes from a member of the family which has sought to glorify this abominable model of governance by calling it Laluvaad (Laluism)", said Modi, without referring to Yadav by name. A veteran BJP leader, Modi was among those who had filed a PIL in the Patna High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the multi-crore fodder scam.

The RJD supremo has been convicted in a number of cases filed in connection with the scam relating to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in united Bihar in 90s, leading to his disqualification from contesting elections. He has been in Ranchi for more than two years, serving sentences awarded by a special CBI court. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

Coming down heavily on Yadav, state minister and senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar fumed, "Tejashwi should give up equivocation and categorically admit that his parents were squarely responsible for the scams and the 118 massacres that took place while they enjoyed power". Notably, in the 1990s Bihar used to witness massacres carried out by rivaling ultra-Left groups and private militias of landlords. The figure of 118, routinely peddled by the NDA, is contested by the RJD.

After sharing power with the JD(U) for less than two years, the RJD-Congress combine was left high and dry when Nitish Kumar abruptly returned to the NDA after the name of Yadav, then his deputy cropped up in money laundering cases. A spanner has been thrown in the opposition combine's attempts to garner voters sympathy over what it calls "betrayal of mandate" received in 2015 when JD(U), RJD and Congress formed a Grand Alliance and won the polls hands down.

NDA sources also admit that given the checkered relations between BJP and JD(U), the long shadow cast by Lalu Prasad on the state's politics is the glue that can hold the two parties together.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Havana stirs to life without tourists and amid scarcity

The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday after more than three months of lockdown but there were no signs of tourists on Havanas quiet streets while residents fretted over shortages of food and other basic goods.The city of 2.2 million p...

Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

A police constable wanted in connection with the sensational case of custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo at Sathankulam here, was arrested on Friday, police said. The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a c...

Turkey: pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from jail

A Turkish court on Friday released four pilots and a private airline official from jail, pending the outcome of their trial on charges of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. The court...

Mamata warns TMC leaders of stern action for corruption in Amphan aid distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned a section of the TMC leaders of stern administrative action for indulging in corruption over distribution of relief materials among people affected by cyclone Amphan and said the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020