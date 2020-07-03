Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's new home-isolation norms 'word to word copy' of Delhi govt's guidelines: AAP

He also said that under the revised guidelines for the entire country, the Centre has advised telephonic consultancy to the COVID patients under home-isolation, but the same norms of the Kejriwal government were scrapped in Delhi. "Now the question arises that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrapped it in here?," he said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:56 IST
Centre's new home-isolation norms 'word to word copy' of Delhi govt's guidelines: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday that the Centre's new home-isolation norms are "word to word copy" of the Aam Aadmi Party government's guidelines on the same. AAP's national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha's statement came after the Centre published the revised guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home-isolation. He also said that under the revised guidelines for the entire country, the Centre has advised telephonic consultancy to the COVID patients under home-isolation, but the same norms of the Kejriwal government were scrapped in Delhi.

"Now the question arises that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrapped it in here?," he said in a statement. "Now, the BJP government has released revised guidelines of the home-isolation which will be applicable across the country. These revised guidelines are a word to word copy of the AAP government's home isolation rules. The AAP government framed these rules after long discussions with the experts and doctors. If the BJP government eventually had to copy Kejriwal govt's rules, why did they oppose it earlier?" he said.

He further said that it proves three things about the mindset and situation of the BJP government. "Firstly, the Central govt is under tremendous confusion and they have no clue about how to implement or formulate the home isolation guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. "Secondly, these new guidelines have exposed that the BJP-ruled Centre wanted to create a huge chaos in Delhi to show the Kejriwal government in poor light," he said. "Finally, I believe that the Central government did not consult experts before scrapping these orders or to formulate any such order," he added. "This kind of apathy of the BJP-ruled Centre about a matter as serious as COVID-19 has created a lot of hurdles for the COVID patients in Delhi." Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said there seems to be utter confusion in Aam Aadmi Party and its government in Delhi. "While the CM Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to cover-up his government's goof-ups on Covid preparation and working in tandem with the Centre, his government colleagues like Manish Sisodia and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha for reasons best known to them are trying to spoil the working relation between Delhi and Central government," he said in a statement.

As for guidelines, Raghav Chadha should know it's ICMR which formulates guidelines and not any political leadership, hence. "we in the BJP don't feel that there is any competition between BJP & AAP."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Havana stirs to life without tourists and amid scarcity

The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday after more than three months of lockdown but there were no signs of tourists on Havanas quiet streets while residents fretted over shortages of food and other basic goods.The city of 2.2 million p...

Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

A police constable wanted in connection with the sensational case of custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo at Sathankulam here, was arrested on Friday, police said. The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a c...

Turkey: pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from jail

A Turkish court on Friday released four pilots and a private airline official from jail, pending the outcome of their trial on charges of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. The court...

Mamata warns TMC leaders of stern action for corruption in Amphan aid distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned a section of the TMC leaders of stern administrative action for indulging in corruption over distribution of relief materials among people affected by cyclone Amphan and said the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020