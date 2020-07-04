Left Menu
Delhi BJP reorganisation process begins;35 teams formed to shortlist names for block unit presidents

The process of reorganisation of Delhi BJP has begun with the formation of 35 teams to shortlist names of local leaders to be appointed as presidents of the party's block units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:06 IST
The process of reorganisation of Delhi BJP has begun with the formation of 35 teams to shortlist names of local leaders to be appointed as presidents of the party's block units. The 35 teams, each comprising two senior leaders, will shortlist by July 9 the names of potential block-level workers to be appointed as presidents. The shortlisting process will begin from July 6, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The party has decided to keep the upper age limit for block presidents to 45 years in order to groom young leadership at the local level. There are 280 block units of the BJP in Delhi. The party leader said reorganisation of Delhi BJP was to start immediately after the appointment of Adesh Gupta as its new president last month. It has been delayed due to preoccupations with coronavirus-related work and recent developments in the country, he said.

Appointments of district presidents and new office bearers in the state team will also begin shortly. The process may take at least a month, after which all the names will be announced simultaneously, he added. The reorganisation work was discussed in a meeting of Delhi BJP's core group last week. The meeting was also attended by central observers for supervising restructuring of the Delhi unit, including national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar.

The names of potential candidates for the posts of block and district presidents will be shortlisted after consultation with the present and former presidents, MPs and councilors and state office bearers in respective blocks and districts, said a core group member present in the meeting. The central observers had guided the state leaders to ensure that only "deserving" leaders with "good connect" in the field were included in the new team of Delhi BJP, he said.  PTI VIT RDM RDM

