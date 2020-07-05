Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dominican Republic chooses leader amid rising COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases still surging, the Dominican Republic on Sunday held presidential elections that had already been delayed by the pandemic, and polls indicated that a businessman with no previous experience in government was favoured to oust a party that has ruled for the past 16 years.

PTI | Santodomingo | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:55 IST
Dominican Republic chooses leader amid rising COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases still surging, the Dominican Republic on Sunday held presidential elections that had already been delayed by the pandemic, and polls indicated that a businessman with no previous experience in government was favoured to oust a party that has ruled for the past 16 years. Luís Abinader, a 52-year-old tourism industry leader who finished second in the last election, was leading in most recent surveys, with the governing party's Gonzalo Castillo, a former public works minister, trailing. Former President Leonel Feernández, who served three previous terms, was also on the ballot, along with three minor parties.

Term limits prevented outgoing President Danilo Medina from seeking a third four-year term of his own for the center-left Dominican Liberation Party, which had won every presidential election since 2004. Both Abinader and Castillo, 59, have proposed social assistance programs to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The spreading coronavirus prompted officials to delay the election, which had originally been scheduled for May. It went ahead Sunday even though the Health Ministry on Saturday reported the highest daily count of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,241. The country of some 10.5 million people has reported 794 deaths from the disease. Lines were long and many voters appeared to ignore physical distancing rules as they cast ballots for 32 senators and 190 members of the lower house of congress.

If no candidate tops 50% of the vote, a runoff would be held on July 26. The new president takes office on August 16. The campaign was notably low key, with none of the mass meetings and street caravans common in previous years.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Judge to form leadership council for Giants

Giants head coach Joe Judge will follow the example of his former boss, Bill Belichick, and form a team leadership council in New York. While an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, Judge was the coaching staffs liaison with the c...

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment ...

South African firms urge President Ramaphosa to lift ban on sale of tobacco products

A number of leading South African companies on Sunday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products in the country. South Africa is the only country in the world to ban sale of all tobacco products. The gov...

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020