AAP's Sanjay Singh urges HRD Minister to cancel DU's online examination

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel online examination of Delhi University (DU).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:41 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel online examination of Delhi University (DU). In his letter, Singh claimed that a lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.

"Amid COVID-19 pandemic, centre and state government have decided not to conduct any examination. But DU administration has taken the decision to conduct an online examination of final year student, leaving lakhs of students' future in jeopardy," Singh wrote in his letter to Nishank. "Students have gone to their home states due to COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of students, who are in far-flung areas of the country, do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams," he added.

Singh further said that DU had conducted mock examination on July 4 in which student faced problems. "Students were given the wrong question paper, sites had crashed. Hence, I want you to consider the problems faced by students and cancel the online examination," he wrote in the letter.

Earlier in the day, targetting BJP led central government, Singh said, "Centre is mocking the future of about 4 lakh students of DU. HRD Minister should intervene in it. Mock test conducted by the administration has failed. The students who are residing in their home states are not able to give examination due to poor internet connectivity." Delhi University has decided to conduct the online examination of final year students of under-graduate and post-graduate course, from July 10. The mock test for the online exams have started on July 4 and will continue till July 8. (ANI)

