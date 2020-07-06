Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, Olympics

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said its exit polls showed that 74% of respondents supported Koike, with 63% saying they approved of her handling of the coronavirus crisis. Though Koike has not fully delivered on her promises to Tokyo residents to relieve congestion on commuter trains, ensure adequate availability of child and elder care facilities and end overwork, even her critics have generally lauded her handling of the pandemic, in contrast to Abe, who has been criticized for doing too little, too late.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:55 IST
Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, Olympics
File photo

Tokyo's governor and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, agreed Monday to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year. Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Abe a day after she won her second term representing the Japanese capital in an overwhelming election victory buoyed by public support for her handling of the pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital region.

Abe congratulated Koike for her victory and said: "Gov. Koike and I will have to cooperate more closely than ever." Koike, who showed up in her work jacket with a Tokyo government logo on the back, said her most pressing task is to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and asked for Abe's support. "I will firmly overcome the pandemic with the help of the power of the government, and lead to the Olympics and Paralympics as a proof of our victory," Koike said.

The first woman to head Tokyo prefecture, Koike, 67, is viewed as a potential candidate to succeed Abe when his term ends in September 2021. A ultra-conservative from Abe's ruling party, Koike has also served key ministerial posts in environment and defense. For now, she denies speculation of her return to national politics and says she's focused on protecting the lives of the 14 million people in Tokyo, a megacity with a $1 trillion economy.

After her meeting with Abe, Koike renewed her campaign pledge to set up a Tokyo version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by cooperating with the health ministry and other experts. She also tried to gain public understanding for a simpler version of the Tokyo Olympics after the games were postponed to next year because of the virus. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said its exit polls showed that 74% of respondents supported Koike, with 63% saying they approved of her handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Though Koike has not fully delivered on her promises to Tokyo residents to relieve congestion on commuter trains, ensure adequate availability of child and elder care facilities and end overwork, even her critics have generally lauded her handling of the pandemic, in contrast to Abe, who has been criticized for doing too little, too late. As the pandemic deepened in the spring, Koike often upstaged Abe, whose support ratings have plunged due to his handling of the crisis and its severe impact on the economy, on top of a slew of political scandals.

A former TV newscaster, Koike is stylish and media savvy. She earned the nickname "Migratory Bird" for hopping between parties and forming new alliances — at least seven times — a rarity among Japanese politicians, who are known for their loyalty to party factions..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Israel feels exposed as US drops satellite-imaging cap

An Israeli official flagged a possible security risk on Monday following a U.S. move to allow American providers to sell clearer satellite images of Israel and the Palestinian territories.Under a 1997 U.S. regulation known as the Kyl-Bingam...

Gigi Hadid claps back at claim she's 'disguising' her baby bump

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested shes been disguising her growing baby bump with her fashion choices. According to ENews, earlier this week, British Vogue published a sto...

EsportsXO, in Association with PUBG, Announces XO Cup PUBG Finals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirEsportsXO, a leading online gaming portal, announced the finals of its much anticipated PUBG event - The XO Cup, between 7 to 10 July, 2020. With a prize pool of INR 50k, this event brings together over 4...

Govt tried to "hush up" excesses in father-son duo case: MDMK

The MDMK on Monday alleged that the AIADMK government tried to hide excesses by police personnel that led to the deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam in southern Tamil Nadu. The Vaiko-led party said the directives and guidance of the M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020