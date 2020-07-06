China says could respond further to Canada halting extradition with HK

China says could respond further to Canada halting extradition with HKReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:03 IST
China warned on Monday that it reserves the right to take additional action in response to Canada suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday it was suspending the extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to the new national security legislation for the city, which China condemned as interference on its internal affairs.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Canada
- Zhao Lijian
- Justin Trudeau
- Hong Kong
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US talking to India and China, will try and help them out: Trump
Trump takes stage without a mask in Tulsa, strikes China over 'virus'
Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing
Armed forces given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along LAC: Sources after defence minister's review meet.
China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June