MP Chief Minister Chouhan calls on vice president

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here
"Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi today," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted
In a tweet, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he informed the vice president of the record production and purchase of wheat in the state. Chouhan said he also apprised Naidu of the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic (in the state).
