CPI opposes move of postal ballot for voters above 65 years
Updated: 06-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:29 IST
Communist Party of India (CPI) has opposed the move to provide postal ballot to voters above 65 years of age and said it will "jeoparadise the democratic process of free and fair elections". In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, party leader D Raja said the party is also opposed to any move towards "digital propaganda" by political parties.
Raja said that the Law Ministry has amended Election Code Rule 1961 and extended postal ballot facility to electorate above 65 years of age in view of the situation created by coronavirus. He said that while participating in a meeting of recognized political parties convened by State Election Commission of Bihar to discuss assembly elections, CPI opposed the proposal of digital propaganda.
He said digital propaganda during the election campaign will be extremely expensive and will deprive the level-playing field to political parties. "These two proposals, if accepted, will definitely jeoparadise the democratic process of free and fair elections," he said.
He urged the poll panel not to proceed unilaterally to implement these proposals "which are bound to have a disastrous impact on the system". "I request you on behalf of my party to initiate wider and transparent consultations with all political parties," he said. (ANI)
