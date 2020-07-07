Left Menu
Congress must apologise for blaming PM Modi on China: Shiv Pratap Shukla

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has slammed the Congress for seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his previous statement on China.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:10 IST
Congress must apologise for blaming PM Modi on China: Shiv Pratap Shukla
Shiv Pratap Shukla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has slammed the Congress for seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his previous statement on China. "I think Congress should apologise to the country for accusing PM Modi so many times, who is deeply associated with the public," Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

Observing that India has given a clear message to China under PM Modi, he added, "I feel that India has succeeded in both diplomatic and military level talks. The prime minister's recent visit to Leh also boosted the morale of the Jawans." Recently, the Congress sought an apology from Modi after reports of Chinese troops moving back at Galwan area, for his statement that no one had intruded into Indian territory. It also asked PM Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief the nation about the ground situation in Ladakh at present. (ANI)

