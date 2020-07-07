Left Menu
Maharashtra: RPI to protest on July 11 against atrocities on Dalits, Buddhists

Republican Party of India (RPI) will organize protest against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on July 11, against "growing atrocities" on Dalits and Buddhists amid lockdown, RPI President Ramdas Athawale's office said informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:38 IST
Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Republican Party of India (RPI) will organize protest against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on July 11, against "growing atrocities on Dalits and Buddhists" amid lockdown, RPI President Ramdas Athawale's office said informed on Tuesday. The protests will be staged at all Collector offices, Tehsil Headquarters, and Police stations.

"The RPI has decided to organise a protest due to the growing number of atrocity cases on Dalit being reported from various parts of the state even during the lockdown," read the press note. "Date of 11th July is the anniversary of 11th July 1997, Ramabai Nagar firing where police had opened fire on protesters who were protesting against defacing of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Statue in their locality," the note added.

Conronavurs induced lockdown has been introduced to curb the rate of the widespread infection which has affected 2,11,987 people in Maharashtra alone. Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases is 7,19,665 with 20,160 deaths. (ANI)

