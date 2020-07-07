Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:46 IST
Former aide to US first lady set to publish tell-all
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A former adviser to Melania Trump is all set to release a memoir on her 15-year-long relationship with the US First Lady and her time at the White House, which ended abruptly amid reports of financial mismanagement, according to a media report. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book 'Melania and Me' will be published by Gallery Books, the Vanity Fair reported. The book is due to be released on September 1, just two months before the US Presidential election on November 3.

Wolkoff and Melania were friends before the latter became the American first lady in 2016. Wolkoff went on to serve as senior advisor to Melania in the East Wing of the White House from early 2017 to 2018.

She left Capitol Hill after an event management company run by her was accused of taking USD 26 million for President Trump's inaugural ceremony in 2017. However, Wolkoff maintained she was "thrown under the bus" and that her firm had retained a sum of only USD 1.62 million. "In her memoir, Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady's trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington, being an advocate for children's and women's causes," the book's description as reported by the Vanity Fair.

This is the latest "controversial" book to be published on the Trump family. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's 'The Room Where It Happened', depicts President Trump as having little knowledge on geopolitical affairs and who takes decisions on the need to win elections.

The president's niece is set to publish 'Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man'. The book faced legal hurdles before its month-end publication date.

